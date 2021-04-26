Prancer, the 'demonic' Chihuahua that went viral, finds his forever home

Remember Prancer the Chihuahua who embodied not only a “haunted Victorian child” but also was described as a “Chucky doll in a dog’s body?” Well, he’s found his forever home and been adopted!

Ariel Davis, 36, from New Haven, Conn. was browsing Facebook when she came across Tyfanee Fortuna’s brutally honest and hilarious adoption ad for Prancer. While Davis found the listing amusing and thought Prancer was cute, it hit her that she really related to Prancer’s story.

“I had a dog that I adopted probably about seven years ago and I raised him from a puppy and he was a Chihuahua/Jack Russel Terrier mix,” she exclusively told TODAY. “He had a lot of the same qualities as Prancer, he was a little neurotic and he barked a lot and he didn’t work well with other people and other animals. I spent a lot of time working with him and understanding his personality and learning about myself through him."

Unfortunately, Davis had to surrender Doodle and her other dog, Blue, when she went to rehab for marijuana addiction a few years back. Doodle and Blue were rehomed to new, loving families while she spent two years in the rehabilitation facility where she now works.

Prancer found his forever home! Second Chance Adoption Center

“I’ve come to the point in my life where I’m stable enough to now have dogs again,” she explained, sharing with TODAY that she has been clean for nearly three years. “I talked to all the people in my community, my sponsor, my network, my therapist, and they all agreed that they were at the point where I could look into having a dog. I read the article, I connected to it, and I was like you know what, why not? I’ll just send them an email. What’s the worst that could happen?”

Davis emailed the Second Chance Pet Adoption League to inquire whether or not Prancer had found his forever home and received a touching message back. In the email, which Davis shared with TODAY, she told her personal story, and why she connected with Prancer, who reminded her so much of her dog, Doodle.

“Reading about Prancer brought back intense memories of the dog I still love so much,” she wrote in the email to the adoption center. “They were very similar in demeanor and looking into Prancer's eyes in those pictures I saw the little sh-t Doodle I love so much (I say this lovingly!)… I am not looking to replace Doodle, but I am looking for a companion that I can take proper care of and give a loving home.”

Davis felt as though she checked off all of the boxes for Prancer’s needs and requirements, explaining, “I’m a single woman, I’m a single lesbian, I live with another woman, I don’t have any men in my life, I work in a women’s rehab, I don’t have any other animals. It just felt like a perfect match… and the rest is history.”

"Something about the look in Prancer's eyes, I was like, ‘That’s my Doodle right there.’” Ariel Davis

Shortly after, Davis made the trip from New Haven down to her old stomping grounds in New Jersey after setting up a meet-up with Prancer, Fortuna and Stephanie Pearl from Second Chance Pet Adoption League. Their meet-up turned into a meet-cute pretty fast, especially since Davis brought Prancer’s favorite food with her to make a good impression.

“I got there and we just connected,” she said. “Prancer took pretty well to me. Eventually, I took Prancer for a walk and he wasn’t nipping at me or biting at my heels. We just got along. With my story and the fact that I didn’t come off as incredibly crazy just kind of meshed and everything seemed to go well. He went home with me that day. He was a perfect little gentleman in the car.”