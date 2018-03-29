Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

A California police officer has had to say a gut-wrenching goodbye to his beloved K-9 partner.

Officer Curtis Chancellor of the Chula Vista Police Department was captured in a touching photo saying an emotional farewell to Griffen, a 7-year old Belgian Malinois who had to be euthanized on March 24 due to "an unfortunate medical condition," according to the department.

On Friday, CVPD lost a trusted partner, K9 Griffen. It was a hard day for all of us, especially Griffen’s handler and best friend, Officer Chancellor. May you #RIP, Griffen. Thank you for your service to our Department and the city of #ChulaVista. -1180 pic.twitter.com/sdik99O4hN — Chula Vista Police (@ChulaVistaPD) March 25, 2018

"Griffen will be remembered as a valued member of the Chula Vista Police Department and a loyal and loving partner,'' read a news release. "It is hard to overstate the bond that a K-9 and his handler have when working long hours in dangerous situations."

Griffen partnered with Chancellor in patrolling the streets, often working through the night. The dog also made numerous appearances at community events.

Chancellor was the second handler who partnered with Griffen and worked alongside the dog for nearly seven years.

"All the letters and messages on social media have been so supportive, and it's very nice to hear that people out there are thinking and praying for Griffen,'' Chula Vista Lt. Eric Thunberg told TODAY.