Police officer rescues puppy from a hot car — see the bodycam footage

A Miami Township police officer is being praised for rescuing a small puppy from the back of a hot car in Ohio by smashing through the driver's side window.

Officer Howard was dispatched to the unresponsive puppy on Tuesday after it had been trapped in the vehicle for over an hour on an 86-degree day.

The Miami Township Police Department shared body-camera footage of the dramatic rescue on its Facebook page. In the video, Howard tries to open the car door using a thick green wire but ultimately has to break through the window. The puppy, who appeared to be unharmed, recovers by drinking some water from the officer’s water bottle. TODAY reached out to the police department for additional comment but didn't hear back.

“NEVER leave children or animals alone in a hot car,” the Miami Township Police Department wrote on the Facebook post. “They can't get out of the car that gets hotter and hotter by the minute.”

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, at least 25 animals have died in heat-related incidents so far this year. PETA's website says animals can experience heatstroke in a matter of minutes, so pet owners should never leave them alone in a hot car. If you see an animal trapped in a hot car, PETA recommends calling 911 immediately.

Clermont County animal control took custody of the puppy after the incident and is currently handling the case, according to the police department.