When Lola arrived at the Arizona Humane Society — all smiles — the team started sharing her story online and with local media. Fortunately, the Perry family heard about Lola and scheduled a meet-and-greet for the very next day — which included a surprise for their daughter. The young girl thought they were just going to pet dogs during their outing, not adopt one.

“They really wanted Lola, and when they turned to their little girl and said, ‘We’re going to take her home with us,’ I guess she was just ecstatic,” Nelson said.

Lola finally found a loving forever home with the Perry family on Oct. 24 — just one day after she transferred to the Arizona Humane Society. Courtesy of the Arizona Humane Society

Naturally, so were the staff at both shelters — and Lola herself. She’s one of around 1,000 pets helped by the “Project Reachout” program in this year alone. Nelson said a change of venue can really help dogs and cats get adopted, so collaboration between shelters is key.

While Arizona Humane Society transfers homeless pets from other areas to its care, including regular transport of puppies from the Navajo Nation, other shelters reciprocate in turn.

“When our Bottle Baby Kitten Intensive Care Unit is at capacity, we have partners that will come and take some of those newborn kittens from us,” she said. “So it really is such a collaborative program and it’s truly lifesaving. We’re all working together.”