Pink introduces new puppy with adorable family photo

Pink's family has a new furry friend.

The singer, 41, announced on Twitter Sunday night that she and her husband, Carey Hart, adopted an adorable dog.

The mother of two shared a photo of the wide-eyed, pint-size brown puppy getting a huge hug from her two kids, Willow, 9, and Jameson, 4. In the sweet snapshot, Willow embraces her younger brother and their new puppy as both children beam brightly for the camera.

In the caption, Pink revealed that the family adopted their newest family member from the Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles and shared the dog's unique name: Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart.

"Thank you to the @labellefdn for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart. We love the work that you do," she wrote and added the hashtag #AdoptDontShop.

The singer's followers congratulated the family on their new addition and seemed to love the fact that the family adopted the dog.

"Rescued is my favorite breed!!," one fan wrote. "Awwww he is so cute, I love the work you do for animals and other good causes you and your family are incredible," another commented.

Pink's followers also seemed to appreciate the unique moniker they family gave the pup. "Adorable and awesome name!" one wrote. Another chimed in: "Please let that be the name of your next single."

The 41-year-old's kids look pretty excited to have a new furry friend and odds are, they'll be entertaining the sweet pup with plenty of singing. After all, Pink's children are definitely following in her footsteps and have inherited her singing chops.

Case in point? In February, the "Walk Me Home" singer teamed up with her daughter on a new song called "Cover Me in Sunshine," and the 9-year-old sounded amazing on the track.

Just days later, the proud mom shared a TikTok video of her son giving his own take on the song.

Pink has been giving her fans plenty to get excited about lately and recently announced that a documentary about her Beautiful Trauma World Tour is on the way. The new Amazon original film, titled “All I Know So Far,” will take fans behind the scenes of the singer's global tour, which saw her traveling to 18 countries for 156 shows.