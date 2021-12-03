See the heartbreaking end-of-life pet photos this woman shoots for free

Earhart's subjects will tell you that's exactly what she's doing.

Shane Riska and her beloved 13-year-old Labrador retriever, Maizie, met up with Earhart last month at their favorite park on a snowy day.

“It’s the place where Maizie and I spent a lot of time together walking, kayaking and watching sunsets,” Riska said.

Later that day, when the edited images appeared in Riska's inbox, she was overcome with a wide range of emotions.

“To say they took my breath away would be an understatement,” Riska said of the photos. “My heart ached looking at them and knowing that this is the last holiday season that I will be spending with my girl. But I will forever be grateful for this beautiful gift given to me.”

Annelise Nearon had a similar reaction when she opened her pictures. Nearon’s 8-year-old rescue dog, Cudi, whom she describes as the “goodest boy ever,” is battling aggressive cancer. Nearon can't fathom having to say goodbye as she rarely leaves the house without her four-legged companion.

These stuffed animals belong to Cudi, a dog with cancer photographed by Earhart. Julia Earhart / Julia Marie

“When I saw the photos, I immediately started crying,” Nearon said. “They touched my heart in a way that I can’t explain… but to know that I have these photos forever to honor and remember Cudi’s memory is something I am immensely grateful for.”

Since Earhart began sharing her beautiful end-of-life pet portraits on Instagram, she's been inundated with inquiries. Many of them are urgent and need to happen within days.

“I won’t be able to get to all of them and that’s the hardest thing for me,” Earhart, who also works two other jobs, said. “I just wish I could help everyone."

