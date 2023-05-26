The Philadelphia Zoo is welcoming the public to help name its newest additions: two sloth bear cubs. The twins are the first to be born in Philadelphia in 30 years.

The sloth bear cubs at the Philadelphia Zoo. Philadelphia Zoo

On May 26, Philadelphia Zoo's director of mission integration, Dani Hogan, appeared on the show to debut the two cubs whose species is listed as endangered. The two boys were born Jan. 2, 2023. Their mother is a sloth bear named Kayla who lives with them in a den at the zoo located in the Centennial District of Philadelphia. Their father’s name is Bhalu.

Now the zoo is asking the public for help in deciding on the names of new cubs. The Philadelphia Zoo narrowed the options down to two pairs, both being complimentary “Philly-centric names.”

One of the sloth bear cubs at the Philadelphia Zoo. Philadelphia Zoo

Music and entertainment lovers can choose from Hall and Oates, a nod to the iconic pop-rock duo who produced songs like “You Make My Dreams Come True” and “Maneater.” Meanwhile, sports fans can choose Kelce and Harper — based on footballer Jason Kelce of the Eagles and baseball player Bryce Harper of the Phillies.

Head to the Philadelphia Zoo website to cast your vote and get a peek at the duo in their exhibit on a live camera.

Voting opened earlier this week on Tuesday, May 23 and will be open until May 28. The final selection for names will be announced on the zoo’s social media channels on May 29.