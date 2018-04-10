The same thing happened to Danielle DiNapoli's English bulldog, Scruffles, during a grooming appointment on Dec. 29 at a PetSmart in Flemington.

DiNapoli warned the groomers not to dry the bulldog because she gets anxious. She received a call less than an hour later that Scruffles had died.

"I just hope she didn't suffer,'' DiNapoli told Kristen Dahlgren on TODAY Tuesday. "But I think she did because for her to die that quickly she must have been so scared."

In a planned lawsuit, the DiNapolis are claiming the company violated policy by using a dryer on the bulldog, a breed known to have breathing problems.

PetSmart said in a statement to TODAY that its associates followed rigorous practices and pointed out that an animal autopsy being withheld by the DiNapolis pending litigation may show pre-existing conditions.

The company also said the recent spate of dog deaths were separate and unrelated, and that it has formed a task force to evaluate procedures.