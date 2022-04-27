‘Wheel of Fortune’ puts together sweet video for Vanna White after her cat passed away

Vanna White’s cat, Stella, recently died, and “Wheel of Fortune” made sure to take some time to honor her.

Monday’s episode ended with a video tribute to the feline that White also posted on Twitter.

“My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” she captioned the post. “I miss her so much. Here are some special memories of the 16 years we had together.”

“It’s always sad when someone loses a pet, and Vanna’s cat, Stella, passed away recently,” Pat Sajak said in the clip.

“Yes, she did,” White said. “She was such a big member of our family, and she’s going to be missed so much and love her to death.”

“I’ve teased you a little bit about Stella over the years, but we always loved hearing about her and actually put together a little tribute to her,” Sajak said.

The video featured pictures and clips of Stella doing everything from cuddling to drinking from White’s water glass to opening a door handle by herself. There were also moments from “Wheel of Fortune” where Sajak playfully referred to her by the wrong name.

White looked visibly moved as the package wrapped up.

"Thanks for sharing with us over the years," Sajak said.

Earlier this month, White announced her father had died.

“It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96 year old dad passed away peacefully this morning,” she tweeted on April 1.

“He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much dad. RIP #love #bestdadever”