Trader Joe's has a new cauliflower pizza crust and we're obsessed

Cauliflower pizza crust is all the rage on Pinterest, but if you actually attempt to make it, you know just how involved it can be. The healthy recipe alternative has so many steps and ingredients which can make ordering a traditional pizza for delivery a lot more tempting — if we’re being honest with ourselves.

But now there’s a much easier way to whip up this yummy meal. Introducing, Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Pizza Crust. It’s pre-made and frozen which means you can always have it on hand for a quick and easy dinner.

Needless to say, people are freaking out over this new product. Shoppers began noticing the frozen cauliflower crust in stores last weekend and many have already taken to Instagram to share how much they love it.

One user described it as a mix between a flatbread and a corn tortilla, adding that it’s definitely worth trying.

Another said that she was especially excited to find the new product because “every time I try to make cauliflower pizza crust it turns out like ... well you don't wanna know.” She added that it was good.

And one healthy food blogger gave it the kid- and husband- stamp of approval:

Each box of the gluten-free crust has six servings at 80 calories each.

Pro-tip: The Instagram fan-based account @traderjoeslist says that while the instructions say to not to use a pan, you might want to use one or you may have a few sink holes.

If this product is anything like Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Rice, we predict it’ll be flying off the shelves. Remember when people were literally fighting over the bags in the store?

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that the Cauliflower Pizza Crust is currently available at stores nationwide. But if other popular products have taught us anything, you might want to hurry up and grab one before they’re all sold out.

