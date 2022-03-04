Viral video captures ‘terrifying’ moment raccoon attempts to claw through ceiling

Up until that point, Irizarry had been living in her apartment for a year. However, it was only last fall that she became aware of a raccoon situation descending onto the areas around her apartment. In the months before a raccoon attempted to push its way through her kitchen ceiling, Irizarry says she’d seen others lurking around on the fire escape outside of her living room. They’d peer into her windows and she could hear them up on her roof, sometimes even scratching at the walls outside of her apartment. It was alarming but never enough to question what was going on until months later on the night Irizarry came home to find her roommates screaming in the kitchen, begging 911 to come and help.“What do you do in that situation?” Irizarry asked, laughing about their attempts to call the emergency number. “They were like, ‘Oh, we don’t even want to go up.’ So they told me to call Animal Control.”

That recommendation became the first in a series of months-long attempts to get her unwanted lodgers out of her apartment. Animal Control had estimated the animals had climbed behind the wall of their fireplace and into their ceiling.

Irizarry’s roommate at the time, Tamika Alleyne, who also talked to TODAY, says that eventually, they moved into the ceiling above her bedroom.

“I heard it in my room trying to scratch through my light,” Alleyne said, noting that at times she could hear the raccoons scratching at the living room and hallway ceilings. “Basically they were living rent-free.”

Irizarry described the process of getting the animals to vacate as particularly slow and that her landlord seemed a little too unfazed. “He was just kind of like, ‘Oh, not again,’” she explained of the first time she notified him of the situation, adding that when an Animal Control officer finally appeared at her door it was a week later.

To her dismay, the officer wasn’t surprised at all. “They said that there was history in that building,” Irizarry said. According to her, the pest control officer claimed that the apartment’s past tenants would come home to find raccoons in the house waiting for them in the living room. They would enter through the chimney.

“Would have been nice to know,” Irizarry shrugged, noting that this tidbit of information served as an answer to her previous confusion about the why apartment’s fireplace had been plastered off. Irizarry says that if she’d put two and two together she wouldn’t have moved into the apartment. She wouldn’t have had to have dealt with months of anxiety, sleep loss, days off work and potentially a stretch of illness, which she suspects could have been from inhaling raccoon feces,

“I did notice that all of us kind of got sick at one point and we thought that we were just sharing a cold around,” Irizarry explained underlining that she and her roommates had not been experiencing COVID. “The energy just wasn’t there but I feel like that was mainly from the lack of sleep.”

“I can laugh about it now but at the time, it was just super traumatizing.”