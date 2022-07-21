Reward offered for locating man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information as to the whereabouts of the man accused of shooting pop star Lady Gaga's dog walker in Los Angeles in 2021.

Officials said the suspect, James Howard Jackson, 19, was "erroneously released from custody" on April 6 "due to a clerical error."

Jackson is accused of shooting and robbing Ryan Fischer while he was walking Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs in Hollywood on Feb. 24, 2021. Jackson, along with Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were all charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

Jackson — the alleged gunman — was also charged at the time with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

The two stolen dogs, Koji and Gustav, were returned and Fisher survived the shooting.

Two more people, Jennifer McBride and Harold White, were charged with accessory after the incident.

In a release, the U.S. Marshals said Jackson should be "considered armed and dangerous." Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement or submit a tip via the USMS Tips app.

The reward is up to $5,0000 for information that leads to Jackson's arrest.

In a statement posted to Instagram on April 8, Fisher asked Jackson to turn himself in.

"While I'm deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I'm confident law enforcement will rectify the error," Fisher said in a statement. "I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be."