The queen's beloved corgis are awaiting her at Windsor Castle

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has a massive guest list. Dignitaries from around the world, including President Joe Biden and actor Sandra Oh, have flown to London in recent days. Hundreds of volunteers, selected personally by the British monarchy, were invited to Westminster Abbey. And of course, there was the royal family itself, including the queen's children and grandchildren, and dozens of other relatives.

The guest list at Westminster Abbey, where the queen's state funeral was held, was limited to about 2,000 people. Hundreds of thousands of more people lined the streets outside the abbey and along the funeral procession today, hoping to get one last glimpse of the beloved monarch as her casket was brought to Windsor Castle to be laid to rest in St. George's Chapel.

At Windsor Castle, two more familiar faces joined the ceremony: Elizabeth's last two corgis, Sandy and Muick (pronounced "Mick") were spotted resting in the quadrangle of the centuries-old palace as the procession approached.

The Queen's corgis Muick and Sandy are walked inside Windsor Castle on Sept. 19.. Glyn Kirk / AFP Pool via via Getty Images

Throughout her 70-year reign, the queen almost always had a dog by her side. Her favored corgis — she was first gifted such a dog as a child by her father — though she often also had dorgis, a mix of Dachshunds and corgis. Over her lifetime, she owned dozens of dogs.

Since the queen's death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, many have wondered where the dogs who survived her will go. On Sept. 11, a source close to Prince Andrew, the queen’s third child, confirmed that the two corgis would move to his home in Windsor. He was spotted standing by the dogs and their handlers on the day of the queen's funeral.

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (L) stands with the Queen's corgis on Sept. 19. Glyn Kirk / AFP Pool via via Getty Images

In a brief video captured by Sky News on Sept. 18, the day before the funeral, Prince William — the queen's grandson and now the heir to the throne — reassured a woman that the "two very friendly corgis" would be "looked after fine" in their new "good home."

“They’ll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I’m sure,” he said in the clip.

