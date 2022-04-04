Martha Stewart says her 4 dogs mistakenly killed her cat

Martha Stewart is mourning the death of one of her beloved cats after she said she was mistakenly attacked by her four dogs.

The 80-year-old entrepreneur and television personality shared on Instagram on Sunday that one of her 12-year-old calico Persian cats, Princess Peony, was killed by her dogs.

"Burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony," Stewart wrote alongside a photo of a grave being dug by workers. "The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. i will miss her very badly. RIP beauty."

Following the initial news, Stewart posted an up-close photo of her late cat on Instagram, captioned, "This was the Princess Peony"

Stewart then shared the same photo of Princess Peony on her Instagram Stories with the message, “RIP beauty cat Princess Peony!!!”

Princess Peony was born on May 11, 2009, and moved to Stewart’s farm four months later, according to Stewart’s website.

Stewart spoke with TODAY last year about how her cats helped provide comfort on her farm in Bedford, New York, during periods of isolation in the height of the pandemic.

She said Princess Peony was one of three cats on her farm alongside the cat's sister, Empress Tang, and a male cat named Blackie.

“There are waiting lists for pets because people really did figure out that house pets are a great comfort, a great addition to the household,” Stewart said. “They are wonderful for your children to have a responsibility of taking some taking care of something else. All of that is to me just endemic in this pandemic. It’s a wonderful thing that pets have become more beloved.”