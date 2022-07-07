Kate Middleton and Prince William brought a special guest to a polo match: their dog!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared to have brought a special guest to a polo match in England Wednesday: their dog!

The couple took a stroll during the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club on July 6, 2022 in Egham, England. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images,

The couple attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club together with a black cocker spaniel, who looks an awful lot like the family pup, Orla.

The former Kate Middleton, wearing a sleeveless white dress by the designer Emilia Wickstead, pulled Orla alongside her husband, Prince William. The prince later competed in the polo tournament, where his team won.

The couple and their pup at the the Royal Charity Polo Cup on July 6, 2022 in Egham, England. David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK

This wasn’t quite the public’s first peek at Orla. She made a very special appearance in a photo the family released of Princess Charlotte for her 7th birthday in May.

Orla was reportedly gifted to the royal family by the former Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, in 2020. She joined the family when they still had their dog Lupo, who the duke and duchess got in 2011. Lupo passed away in November of 2020.

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away," the royal couple posted on Instagram. "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much."

Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, allegedly helped pick Orla out from their uncle's litter in 2020.

"I am sad to see you go, and yes I might cry but it will be with happiness as each of your new homes are bursting with love," James wrote on Instagram about the litter from which Orla came. "Just be yourself and you will never understand how much happiness you will bring to your new families and all the people you meet."

"Make me proud," he wrote. "And remember to write."