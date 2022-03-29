John Travolta adopts the dog from the Betty White Oscars tribute — thanks to Jamie Lee Curtis

John Travolta just welcomed a new furry friend to his family.

The actor and his 11-year-old son, Ben, were inspired to adopt a rescue dog after meeting her at the Oscars on Sunday night, and Jamie Lee Curtis helped facilitate the whole thing.

It all started when Curtis stepped onto the award show stage with an adorable little dog named Mac & Cheese to give a tribute to the late Betty White, who helped countless animals throughout her life, during the in memoriam segment.

"Day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this," the actor said. "So, the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac & Cheese from (the nonprofit organization) Paw Works."

Later in the night, someone texted Curtis a photo of Travolta holding Mac & Cheese in the green room before he presented the award for best actor, she wrote on her Instagram page Monday.

"I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today," she wrote.

On Monday, Travolta shared a photo of himself with Ben, who had a big smile on his face as he was holding Mac & Cheese.

"Ben adopted this dog from last night's Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks," he captioned the post.

Travolta's followers, including many fellow celebrities, expressed their excitement in the comments.

"Aw..lucky boy. Lucky dog," Michelle Pfeiffer wrote.

Debi Mazar commented, "Did he name it Betty?"

Travolta's 21-year-old daughter, Ella, left three heart emoji on her dad's post.

It was a fitting tribute to White, whose love of animals started early on in life. In her childhood, she helped take care of pets that her parents took in when their owners couldn't care for them anymore.

In the 1970s, she created the TV series “The Pet Set,” and she also supported multiple animal-related nonprofits during her career.