An enlightened dog named Buddha loves spending his days parading around a Colorado animal sanctuary with his new BFF: a 4-week-old lamb named Cheerio.

The 6-year-old mixed-breed dog spent his first two years of life chained outside in the hot New Mexico sun, but now he’s living the good life befriending baby animals when they arrive at Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary in Erie, Colorado.

“Buddha has this way with all of our new rescues,” Shartrina White, the sanctuary’s executive director, told TODAY. “The cutest thing in the world is watching Cheerio get all excited and do these little hops and jumps and run after Buddha to follow him and play with him.”

Buddha, a rescue dog, befriends baby animals like Cheerio when they come to Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary in Erie, Colorado. Courtesy of Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary

When animals first arrive at Luvin Arms, they must be temporarily quarantined to avoid spreading any potential diseases to sanctuary residents. So human members of the team like White often spend the night with the babies to make sure they aren’t alone and afraid.

White was sleeping each night in an enclosure with a 5-week-old calf named Marley when Buddha came to stay at Luvin Arms in 2020. The young cow was desperate for attention, and Buddha was a sweet dog, so she introduced them in the hope they'd get along.

Sure enough, cow and canine captivated one another, often cuddling after cavorting.

Marley snuggles into Buddha in 2020. Courtesy of Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary

Nearly two years later, Marley weighs over 1,200 pounds, so it’s no longer safe for them to play together — “Cows like to play with their heads,” White noted — but they always greet one another like fast friends.

“Still to this day when Marley sees Buddha, she starts hopping and jumping and they greet each other and kiss each other through the fence,” she said.