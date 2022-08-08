Cincinnati Zoo reveals gender of Fiona the hippo’s new sibling

It's a boy!

The Cincinnati Zoo revealed on TODAY Monday that the hippo calf they welcomed to its family last week is a boy. The baby hippo is the sibling of the zoo’s most famous hippo, 5-year-old Fiona.

"This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own," Christina Gorsuch, the Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, said in a statement last week. "This new calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did and is already walking."

Fiona was unable to nurse due to her small size, but that doesn’t appear to be the case with her unnamed sibling, meaning this is Bibi’s first time nursing a calf.

Fiona, a Nile Hippopotamus, left, shares her specialty birthday cake with her mother Bibi, right, to celebrate turning three-years old this Friday, in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Zoo is using the third birthday of its beloved premature hippo as a way to raise money for Australian wildlife affected by the recent bushfires. Instead of sending birthday gifts, the zoo is asking people to buy T-shirts that will directly benefit the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund. John Minchillo / AP

“Bibi and the baby, yet to be named, will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes,” Gorsuch said. “A female would take her newborn away from the bloat for about that amount of time in the wild, and we try to give Bibi the choice to do what feels natural to her.”

If you have ideas for what to name the baby boy, the Cincinnati Zoo is searching for name suggestions for the yet-to-be-named calf.

The calf is currently spending bonding time with his mother, Bibi, before he will be introduced to the other hippos, Fiona and 19-year-old Tucker.

In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 photo, Fiona, a baby Nile Hippopotamus swims in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, in Cincinnati. Now a half ton of fun, the Cincinnati Zoo's famed premature hippo will turn soon turn 2 years old. The zoo says a variety of activities will celebrate Fiona's latest milestone. The hippo was born Jan. 24, 2017, at a dangerously low 29 pounds (13 kilograms). John Minchillo / AP

The zoo said Fiona and Tucker are happy to spend time with each other, and 2,500-pound Fiona has even been seen napping on 4,500-pound Tucker!

Fiona's size is a far cry from when she was born six weeks prematurely and several pounds underweight in 2017. But she captured hearts as the Cincinnati Zoo team stepped in to help her nurse and reach milestones like walking and celebrating her first birthday.