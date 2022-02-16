Britney Spears introduces fans to her family’s ‘new edition’ — a puppy!

Britney Spears has a sweet case of puppy love!

The singer just introduced her fans to her family's latest addition, an adorable Australian shepherd named Sawyer.

The dog made a cameo in the 40-year-old's latest Instagram video, and he's clearly captured Spears' heart with his big blue eyes.

"Geez .... can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second !!!!" she wrote, referring to her first love, her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Spears revealed that she found Sawyer "like a dream" while vacationing in Maui and took him home with her. She also gave an update on how training him has been going.

“It’s funny ... he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying !!!! I can talk to him for 30 min about potty training and rewarding him when he goes potty on the pad !!!!” she wrote. “I think he understands me especially with those eyes 😍.”

Spears went on to say that the pup makes her “heart melt” and encouraged fans to watch through the entire video of her dancing to see Sawyer make an appearance toward the end.

The pop star's followers hit the comments section of her post to call the pup a "cutie," "perfect angel" and "sweet boy." Her mother, Lynne Spears, also left a comment, writing, "The most beautiful pup ever with blue eyes!!!"

Spears has previously called out "the people closest" to her for not being there to support her during her controversial conservatorship, and many of her fans were critical of the 66-year-old's comment on the post.

Sawyer is just the latest addition to Spears' pet family. In October, Asghari surprised his fiancée with a Doberman puppy named Porsha and shared a video and two photos of their new dog.

In her video Tuesday, Spears also revealed that she has a new cat that she plans to introduce to her fans later on.

"My cat is French and very peculiar ... she looks at food as if she is 30 for two min before she eats it ... she’s extremely smart and she looks like a miniature cheetah 🐆 !!!! Me and security couldn’t find her for 2 hours and then when we did she would disappear again !!!!" she wrote.

Spears ended her post by saying she loves having so many furry friends around.

"Anyways I have a house FULL of small animals and I like it besides the potty training 😂💩 !!!!" she wrote.