145 black cat names that are as unique as your feline

It’s a shame that black cats get such a bad rap. They’re so adorable and, as anyone who’s ever had one will tell you, the old superstition about black cats being bad luck couldn’t be further from the truth.
If you’ve just given a black cat a new forever home, chances are you’re in the market for a name. Fortunately, there are so many unique black cat names to pick from.
While you can always go with a cute and classic name like Jet, Shady or Oreo, there are also tons of trendy options inspired by popular movies and TV shows. An example: A 2021 poll by Rover found more people were picking names from the Marvel Universe including Natashia and Alexei from “The Black Widow."
Pick a name that leans into your mischievous feline's witchy side (psst, take a peek at these witch names) or opt for something funny to show everyone that black cats aren't nearly as spooky as they're made out to be.
Below, we've got all the male, female and unisex black cat names in one spot, and one is sure to be just purr-fect for your fur baby.
Best female black cat names
- Selena
- Olive
- Cordelia
- Ophelia
- Endora
- Hazel
- Athena
- Lucinda
- Luna
- Minerva
- Aurora
- Anaissa
- Celeste
- Calista
- Matilda
- Hattie
- Aurelia
- Isadora
- Zelda
- Seraphina
- Isis
- Harlow
- Stella
- Lucia
- Dorothea
- Lucille
- Siobhan
- Raven
- Josephine
- Agathe
- Leonora
- Honora
- Wanda
- Gigi
- Lula
- Nona
- Adeline
- Mia
- Freda
- Mina
- Misty
- Izzy
Best male black cat names
- Merlin
- Solomon
- Sirius
- Seamus
- Alexei
- Oliver
- Cosmo
- Silas
- Albus
- Viago
- Lucifer
- Jasper
- Tobias
- Theo
- Phineas
- Cleo
- Cedric
- Victor
- Edgar
- Baron
- Deacon
- Cole
- Armand
- Laurent
- Lago
- Raul
- Sebastian
- Hobbs
- Atticus
- Jack
- Rocky
Unisex black cat names
- Midnight
- Nova
- Star
- Stormy
- Spink
- Ember
- Shadow
- Pepper
- Mambo
- Gidget
- Jet
- Smokey
- Shady
- Ziggy
- Tux
- Mocha
- Oreo
Funny black cat names
- Igor
- Twinkle
- Boo
- Beast
- Spooky
- Trickster
- Screech
- Catzilla
- Friday
- Satan
- Quasimodo
- Snickers
- Ashes
- Velvet
- Inky
- Knight
- Creeper
- Kooky
Black cat names from TV and movies
- Natasha — "The Black Widow"
- Loki — "Marvel Comics"
- Batman — "Marvel Comics"
- Jinx — “Meet the Parents”
- Coraline — “Coraline”
- Katniss — “The Hunger Games”
- Church — “Pet Semetary”
- Salem — “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”
- Sabrina — “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”
- Pyewacket — “Bell, Book, and Candle”
- Crookshanks — “Harry Potter”
- Mrs. Norris — “Harry Potter”
- Mr. Mistoffelees — “Cats”
- Winifred — “Hocus Pocus”
- Draco — “Harry Potter”
- Hagrid —“Harry Potter”
- Sauron — “Lord of the Rings”
- Bilbo — "Lord of the Rings”
- Bellatrix — “Harry Potter”
- Samantha — “Bewitched”
- Winkie — “Escape to Witch Mountain”
- Lazlo — "What We Do in the Shadows”
- Nandor — “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Nadja — “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Mr. Bigglesworth — “Austin Powers”
- Thackery Binx — “Hocus Pocus”
- Jonesy — “Alien”
- Gaston — “Beauty and the Beast”
- Edward — “Twilight”
- Bella — “Twilight”
- Louis — “Interview with the Vampire”
- Lestat — “Interview with the Vampire”
- Ursula — “The Little Mermaid”
- Morticia — "The Addams Family"
- Gomez — "The Addams Family"