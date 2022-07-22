145 black cat names that are as unique as your feline

It’s a shame that black cats get such a bad rap. They’re so adorable and, as anyone who’s ever had one will tell you, the old superstition about black cats being bad luck couldn’t be further from the truth.

If you’ve just given a black cat a new forever home, chances are you’re in the market for a name. Fortunately, there are so many unique black cat names to pick from.

While you can always go with a cute and classic name like Jet, Shady or Oreo, there are also tons of trendy options inspired by popular movies and TV shows. An example: A 2021 poll by Rover found more people were picking names from the Marvel Universe including Natashia and Alexei from “The Black Widow."

Pick a name that leans into your mischievous feline's witchy side (psst, take a peek at these witch names) or opt for something funny to show everyone that black cats aren't nearly as spooky as they're made out to be.

Below, we've got all the male, female and unisex black cat names in one spot, and one is sure to be just purr-fect for your fur baby.

Best female black cat names

Selena

Olive

Cordelia

Ophelia

Endora

Hazel

Athena

Lucinda

Luna

Minerva

Aurora

Anaissa

Celeste

Calista

Matilda

Hattie

Aurelia

Isadora

Zelda

Seraphina

Isis

Harlow

Stella

Lucia

Dorothea

Lucille

Siobhan

Raven

Josephine

Agathe

Leonora

Honora

Wanda

Gigi

Lula

Nona

Adeline

Mia

Freda

Mina

Misty

Izzy

Best male black cat names

Getty Images

Merlin

Solomon

Sirius

Seamus

Alexei

Oliver

Cosmo

Silas

Albus

Viago

Lucifer

Jasper

Tobias

Theo

Phineas

Cleo

Cedric

Victor

Edgar

Baron

Deacon

Cole

Armand

Laurent

Lago

Raul

Sebastian

Hobbs

Atticus

Jack

Rocky

Unisex black cat names

Midnight

Nova

Star

Stormy

Spink

Ember

Shadow

Pepper

Mambo

Gidget

Jet

Smokey

Shady

Ziggy

Tux

Mocha

Oreo

Funny black cat names

Jordan Lye / Getty Images

Igor

Twinkle

Boo

Beast

Spooky

Trickster

Screech

Catzilla

Friday

Satan

Quasimodo

Snickers

Ashes

Velvet

Inky

Knight

Creeper

Kooky

Black cat names from TV and movies