Incarcerated men get ‘second chance at life’ by training dogs for adoption

When Atlanta resident Ray Keith started training a mixed-breed puppy named Rio, the former stray didn’t even know the cue “sit.”

But Keith, 25, used positive reinforcement techniques like treat rewards to teach Rio not just “sit” but loose-leash walking and skills like “stay,” “come,” “wait,” “down,” “watch me” and “crate.”

Thanks to that training, Rio got adopted into a loving forever home.

Ray Keith used positive training techniques to help a shelter dog named Rio get adopted. Blair Devereaux of Pheauxtography

“I was kind of sad to see him go, but I was proud,” Keith told TODAY. “I’d been working with him every day for 90 days, so that was my buddy. I’m happy for him.”

Keith participates in Beyond the Bars, a new rehabilitative program from Canine CellMates. Since 2013, the nonprofit has invited inmates at Fulton County Jail to learn to train shelter dogs for adoption in a 10-week program. The dogs get 24/7 socialization and training from the men in a special dormitory for trainers, who can learn valuable life skills as well.

Last year the nonprofit created the Beyond the Bars program: a sentencing alternative that keeps men out of jail. Instead of being incarcerated or proceeding further through the legal system, participants commit to training shelter dogs for a year at a new Canine CellMates facility, leased with a grant from the nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society.

Keith was one of seven men to graduate on Dec. 16, 2021, from phase one of the first class of Beyond the Bars. After a year of participating in Beyond the Bars, his criminal record will be wiped clean. In the meantime, Canine CellMates helped him find a job as a “bark ranger” at a dog park with a popular bar.

“Coming from where I’m from, it helped me get a second chance at life,” he said. “The program is definitely giving me a second chance and also giving the dogs a second chance.”