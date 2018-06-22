Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Being a responsible dog owner is about much more than just doling out hugs and handing out treats.

How many of us have gone to the dog park, only to scuttle away after our darling puppy suddenly turned into a possessive, snarling pet? Or looked down to check our phones and within mere seconds, Fluffy has suddenly vanished?

And there’s the issue of keeping your pet healthy. That’s especially true in these brutally hot summer months, when Fido can easily overheat without you ever being the wiser.

To help leash-holders do things the right way, we enlisted the help of New Jersey-based veterinarian Dr. Heather Loenser to help tackle common pet issues, and solve them.

In particular, she's passionate about the issue of heatstroke.

"High body temperatures can 'short-circuit' the blood-clotting mechanisms and dogs can develop life-threatening internal bleeding," she told Megyn Kelly TODAY."Subtle signs include panting with the tongue to the side of their mouth; stringy, thick saliva (instead of watery drool); and reluctance or inability to stand up."

Here are 10 easy and affordable solutions to keep your best friend cool and comfy.

Overheating

Solution: Chill your dog out with cooling vest and protective boots when walking along a hot pavement. Keep your pet hydrated by always having water handy.

1. Ruffwear Jet Stream High-Performance Cooling Vest for Dogs, $40, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Soak it in water, put it on your dog, and he or she is ready for action.

2. My Busy Dog Water Resistant Dog Shoes, $36, Amazon

These keeps puppy paws safe on hot sidewalks.

3. Ethical Pet Fashion Pet Lookin Good Extreme All Weather Boots for Dogs, $10, Amazon

We love the non-skid soles on these booties.

4. Dexas Popware for Pets Collapsible Travel Cup, $8, Amazon

It's easy to keep your pup hydrated on the go with this water bowl.

Drowning

Solution: Keep your canine safe in the water.

5. Outward Hound Granby Dog Life Jacket, $18, Amazon

This comes with dual handles so you can easily grab your dog if needed.

6. Outward Hound Standley Sport Experienced Swimmer Life Jacket, $40, Amazon

This allows your canine to have a wide range of motion.

Going missing

Solution: Use a GPS tracker to always know where your pet is at any given moment.

7. Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker & Activity Monitor, $80, Amazon

This works with your smartphone to keep tabs on your pet.

8. Pawscout Smarter Pet Tag, $16, Amazon

This is very lightweight and perfect for cats and smaller dogs.

Aggression/nervousness

Solution: Use these leashes to let others know your pooch might be a little edgy and not the most friendly dog on the block.

9. Nervous Leash, $19, Amazon

You've been warned!

10. DO NOT PET Red Leash, $19, Amazon

You'll sidestep temperamental doggies courtesy of this leash.