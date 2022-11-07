Why a ‘Frozen’ star is singing her heart out to homeless dogs

Shelter dogs can make people feel thrills, chills, amazement, excitement and some of the greatest joys on Earth.

Just ask the animal lovers who have orchestrated a massive dog rescue event on Nov. 8 at the Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center in New York City. At the event, more than 40 adoptable dogs will be introduced and celebrated under the circus big top. They’ll even be serenaded by a Disney princess — actor Patti Murin, who starred as Anna in the Broadway production of “Frozen.”

“This is the brightest light to shine on shelter dogs who have been pushed to the wayside,” said animal advocate and TV personality Jill Rappaport, creator of the Rappaport to the Rescue podcast and host of the event.

Rappaport teamed up with Big Apple Circus CEO Marty LaSalle to organize the adoption event after seeing how economic woes are prompting some people to surrender their pets to shelters.

Shelter animals got adopted at record numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but inflation, skyrocketing housing costs and a shortage of pet-friendly rentals are becoming increasingly challenging for many families. In New York City, for example, Animal Care Centers of NYC said it saw a 38% increase in owners surrendering dogs to its open-admission shelters earlier this year.

Jill Rappaport is an award-winning animal advocate and the host and creator of Rappaport to Rescue. Courtesy Jill Rappaport

“Bills are mounting up and people can’t handle it. Animals that had been given a second chance are now back in the cages,” Rappaport said. “This event could not come at a more important time.”

LaSalle, a former circus performer who specialized in juggling and doing acrobatic feats with his twin brother, took over as chief executive officer of the Big Apple Circus in July. He said that in addition to spotlighting the pressures being faced by many animal shelters, he hopes the Nov. 8 event will help change people’s perceptions about the modern-day treatment of circus animals.

“There has been no use of exotic animals in decades at the Big Apple Circus,” LaSalle told TODAY. “We want to introduce kids and families to animals that do tricks in ways that are very animal welfare-focused. These animals are treated very well — they’re truly part of the family.”

Murin of “Frozen” fame said she jumped at the opportunity to sing to shelter dogs at the adoption event. Murin and her husband, Colin Donnell — who starred on NBC’s “Chicago Med,” where Murin also had a recurring role — have two former shelter dogs of their own: Milo and Petey.

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell are pictured with their dogs, Milo, left, and Petey, right. Courtesy Patti Murin

Milo was transported from the South to the New York area as part of an elaborate rescue operation. Petey started out as one of Murin and Donnell’s foster dogs — but he became a “foster fail” when they fell in love with him and decided to adopt him.

Years after adopting Milo and Petey, Murin and Donnell welcomed a baby girl named Cecily, who is now 2. She adores her furry siblings.

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell's daughter, Cecily, loves spending time with her family's dogs. Here, she snuggles with Petey in Petey's dog bed. Courtesy Patti Murin

“They’re so good with Cecily, and in return, she’s now growing up with dogs and she knows how to treat them,” said Murin, who announced in late October that she’s expecting another baby girl. “Cecily knows how to play with them and how to be gentle with them. It’s great!”

At the dog adoption event, Murin is planning to sing a song about the power of a dog’s love: “Times Like This” from the musical “Lucky Stiff.” The lyrics include these lines:

A friendly face, the kind of face

That melts you with a grin

The kind of eyes that welcome you

The minute you walk in

A tender glance you simply can’t refuse

At times like this a girl could use

A dog.

Other performers, including Emmylou Harris, are showing their support for the Big Apple Circus event.

The adoption event is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Big Apple Circus Big Top at Damrosch Park, which is in Lincoln Center at the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 62nd Street in New York City. Admission is free, as are refreshments for people who attend the show. Eight different shelters and foster-based rescue organizations will be participating in the event. Here are some of the dogs who will be available for adoption there:

Long Island Bulldog Rescue

Long Island Bulldog Rescue will be bringing six adoptable bulldogs to the event, including this guy, who loves dogs, kids, sunshine and food:

Teddy, a 4-year-old happy and funny hunk of love, is available for adoption from Long Island Bulldog Rescue. Courtesy Long Island Bulldog Rescue

SPCA Westchester

"Getting Lincoln Center and the Big Apple Circus to welcome us and numerous other groups in the area is such a treat," said Lisa Bonanno-Spence, director of development for SPCA Westchester. The shelter will be bringing five dogs to the event, including these cuties:

Alan, a young Chihuahua mix, was left in a box with his siblings on the side of the road. He's available for adoption from SPCA Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York. Courtesy SPCA Westchester

Andy, a 3-month-old Chihuahua mix, is a little spitfire who loves to zoom around with his toys. He's available for adoption from SPCA Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York. Courtesy SPCA Westchester

Yorkie911 Rescue

Yorkie911 Rescue in North Babylon, New York, focuses on rescuing and finding good homes for small breed dogs. The group will be bringing six dogs to the event, including:

Catfish (aka Morty) was rescued after being thrown out of a second-story window of an apartment building. He had pelvic fractures in three places, but he's recovered very well. This 1.5-year-old dog is housebroken and available for adoption from Yorkie911 Rescue. Courtesy Yorkie911 Rescue

Bideawee

Bideawee, one of the oldest no-kill animal shelters in the country, will be bringing five dogs to the event, including this one-eyed wonder:

Pirate, an extremely friendly 9-month-old "super mutt," is available for adoption from Bideawee in New York. He needed surgery to remove one of his eyes because of a past injury, but he still gets around great. Courtesy Bideawee

Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center

Little Shelter is a nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Huntington, Long Island. It will be bringing five dogs to the event, including Winnie:

Winnie, a 9-week-old hound mix, is shy and sweet. She is expected to be about 30 pounds when fully grown. She is available for adoption from the Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center in Huntington, New York. Courtesy Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation is an open-admission, no-kill shelter that will be bringing three dogs to the event, including Summit:

Summit, a 2-year-old sweet girl who is originally from Texas, enjoys playtime and snuggles. She is available for adoption from the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation in Hampton Bays, New York. Courtesy Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation

Nassau County SPCA

The Nassau County SPCA focuses on rescuing and protecting animals from abuse and neglect. The shelter will be bringing three dogs to the event, including:

Marshmallow, a 10-year-old Maltese, is friendly with everyone he meets. He's available for adoption from the Nassau County SPCA in Bethpage, New York. Courtesy Nassau County SPCA

NYC Second Chance Rescue

NYC Second Chance Rescue is focused on rescuing and rehabilitating critically injured and neglected animals. The group will be bringing five dogs to the event, including Pumpkin and Spice, a bonded pair currently being fostered by Jill Rappaport:

Pumpkin, an 11-month-old Labradoodle, is sweet, petite, house-trained and eager to please. She is available from Second Chance Rescue in New York City. She is closely bonded with Spice, another dog who is available through NYC Second Chance Rescue. Courtesy Jill Rappaport

Spice, a sweet and tender soul who loves riding in the car and snuggling close, is available for adoption from Second Chance Rescue in New York City. He's closely bonded to a dog named Pumpkin who also is available for adoption. Courtesy Jill Rappaport

