Paris Hilton is mourning the loss of one of her beloved dogs after more than two decades together.

The reality star, 42, shared Monday, May 22, on Instagram that her Chihuahua, Harajuku B----, had died at age 23.

"For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments," she wrote in a heartfelt caption. "She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber.

"Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now. She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way. ... From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days."

Hilton, a dog mom of many throughout her years in the public eye, is famously enamored with her pups. She commissioned a mini mansion for them to live in and designed it to resemble her own home, she told People in 2009.

In the fall of 2022, Hilton lost another one of her dogs named Diamond Baby, who Hilton said went missing when she was moving and was never found. (Tabloids reported she called off the search after 18 days.) In 2015, she experienced the death of her 14-year-old Chihuahua named Tinkerbell, who was seen on Hilton's reality show "The Simple Life."

In her tribute post to Harajuku, Hilton wrote that she would remember and cherish their bond.

"You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade," she said. "Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever."