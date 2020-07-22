Orlando Bloom mourns unexpected death of his dog, gets tattoo in his honor

Orlando Bloom has a forever reminder of his late dog.

The actor got a tattoo on his chest with the name of his pooch, Mighty, who he revealed has died after he went missing earlier this month.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor broke the news of Mighty’s death on Instagram, along with a time-lapse video of him getting inked.

“Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar...,” he captioned his post, which featured a look at the finished tattoo, as well as a photo of him kneeling by a headstone and a shot of what is presumably his and Mighty’s silhouettes.

“I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well,” Bloom continued.

The actor, who is expecting a baby with fiancée Katy Perry, expressed his appreciation for having a pet like Mighty in his life.

“I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond,” he wrote. “He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s.”

Bloom is also grateful to people who helped him as he searched for Mighty after he went missing.

“️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks,” he wrote. “It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother.”

Bloom’s moving post did not go unnoticed.

“i love you,” Perry wrote.

“The tears won't stop. I'm so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you,” Jennifer Aniston wrote.

“Oh no!! Gutted!!! Love to you!!!” "Harriet" star Cynthia Erivo commented.

Perry shared Bloom’s post, along with her own words.

“We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts,” she wrote, while referencing her own dog.

Earlier this week, Bloom posted photos of Mighty on Instagram expressing his devastation at Mighty having gone missing.

“The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare,” he wrote, in part.

“The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now,” he added.