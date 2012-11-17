Oprah Winfrey evacuates her dogs amid raging California wildfires

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

As wildfires continue to blaze through California, Oprah Winfrey is making sure that all members of her family are safe and sound.

She's been tweeting her support for the firefighters and dismay about the blazes, which have threatened homes in her community. But even if her own home isn't quite in danger yet, the air quality in the areas around the fires is none too healthy for her littlest loved ones.

So Oprah, as she noted in a Sunday tweet while responding to a friend, has had her fur children moved to safer territory. She posted that she'd evacuated her dogs more than a week ago.

Evacuated 10 days ago. Smoke was so bad for breathing. Dogs are in Palo Alto. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 17, 2017

Dogs are integral to Oprah's family; she frequently posts pictures of herself with her pets (and sometimes just the pets) taking part in all sorts of fun and furry activities:

My favorite day of the week. #Harvestday A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

From what we can tell, Winfrey has five beloved dogs. There's springer spaniels Sunny and Lauren, cocker spaniel Sadie, and golden retrievers Luke and Layla.

So we can only imagine what it must have been like packing them up and getting them out!

Here's hoping it wasn't too ruff a journey for the little ones, and that they can come home soon.

