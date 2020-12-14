Brady contacted SPCA International, which helps American service members bring home pets they meet while serving anywhere in the world through the program Operation Baghdad Pups: Worldwide. The nonprofit helped him navigate red tape, and in September, at the end of Brady’s deployment, Marshmallow was cleared to board his plane.

Brady faced a final, stressful hurdle the day of their flights, when airport officials said the dog was ineligible to fly because her crate didn’t have a certain type of plastic screw. Frantic, he searched high and low for screws and called Lori Kales, program director at SPCA International, who worked behind the scenes to get Marshmallow on the plane.

He had to trust the nonprofit and leave his dog and head to the security checkpoint while Kales placed calls on his behalf. Ultimately, the airport approved using zip ties instead of screws.

“I got a phone call from Lori saying, ‘She’s on the plane; she’s on the plane,’” he said. “As uncharacteristic as it might sound, we both broke down and started to cry a little bit because it was so stressful. After all these months of uncertainty and everything, finally just seeing her board the plane, I couldn’t explain the kind of feeling that I had. It was just the happiest feeling.”

Patrick Brady worked with the SPCA International to bring Marshmallow back to the United States. The nonprofit’s program Operation Baghdad Pups: Worldwide has helped more than 1,000 servicemen and woman reunite with their dogs since 2008. Courtesy Patrick Brady

Because Brady had to quarantine on a military base in North Carolina for two weeks as a pandemic precaution, Marshmallow lived with his parents until they were finally reunited.

Marshmallow was so overjoyed to see him that she popped the stitches from her spay surgery, but soon recovered. She’s adjusted nicely to life in the U.S. and has claimed Brady’s couch for her own. She gets along with his chow chow, Bear, and loves playing outside.

The only real challenge involved food. When Brady couldn’t leave the base to buy kibble for Marshmallow due to the coronavirus pandemic, he shared his food with her.

It was hard to resist Marshmallow’s puppy dog eyes, particularly around mealtime. Courtesy Patrick Brady

“When it was chow time for us, it was chow time for her,” he said. “She ate the same things as us.”

After pining briefly for bacon, the dog adjusted and now wolfs down her meals. Brady’s dad also sneaks her table scraps, which she appreciates.

“She just seems very happy all the time,” Brady said. “SPCA International is an amazing organization with amazing people.”

Marshmallow was overjoyed to be reunited with Patrick Brady in Long Island, New York, and has since claimed his couch for herself. Courtesy of Patrick Brady

Meredith Ayan, executive director of SPCA International, said the nonprofit has helped more than 1,000 service members like Brady reunite with pets they’ve met while serving overseas, including dogs, cats and even a donkey named Smoke.

Additionally, the nonprofit has helped more than 2,000 military families through the program Operation Military Pets by helping cover pet relocation expenses for active-duty service members who deploy or transfer to another base.

Ayan said SPCA International is deeply committed to helping troops keep their pets.

“It’s so important to us because, while none of us civilians can understand what these servicemen and women are going through, I think we can understand on some level that they’re away from their family; they’re in incredibly stressful situations,” she told TODAY. “They are living, basically, on a knife’s edge at all times. And these animals bring them so much comfort and joy and a little bit of a respite from that. … It’s saving animals, and it’s also an honor for us to be able to do this for the people defending our country.”