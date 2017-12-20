Dog left at shelter has this heartbreaking ritual almost every night

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

During the day, Baby is a happy dog.

She gets love and affection from people who adore her at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center in Derwood, Maryland. "She has a little collection of toys in her kennel and will gladly show you them if you go in there to spend time with her," Hannah Carl, the shelter's program administrator, told TODAY.

But at night, when the shelter quiets down, Baby starts to cry. Her mournful wails begin, and "it's absolutely heart-wrenching," said Carl, who took this video of Baby about two weeks ago. It was about a week after she'd been brought to the shelter.

"When Baby started to cry, our dog kennels, which are normally very loud, became very quiet," said Carl. "All the other dogs stopped barking, so it was just the sound of Baby's whining."

Baby is 7 years old. She had one home for the last six years.

That changed at the end of November. "Her owner felt she did not have the time to care for Baby anymore," Carl said. "She was working very long hours and Baby was being left alone for 16-plus hours a day."

Hannah Carl notes that Baby's previous owner told shelter staff that she has lived happily with other dogs, as well as babies and children. "She'd likely get along with another dog with a similar activity level (medium energy), or be just fine having her humans all to herself," she said. Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Baby is a good dog. She can be a little shy at first, but Carl says she "warms up quickly."

"Her owner said she liked to bark at strangers, but it's clear that Baby only considers a person a stranger for about five seconds or until they start petting her," she said. "I sat with her in her kennel for a little while today and she laid her head in my lap and seemed to enjoy listening to me talk to her as I stroked her head."

Shelter staff and volunteers do their best to help Baby adjust to this new situation. What they really want is for her to be adopted by a loving family of her own.

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center asks those who are interested in adopting Baby to come to the shelter at 7315 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood, Maryland. Here's more information on how to adopt: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/animalservices/adoption/howtoadopt.html. And here is Baby's adoption listing: https://petharbor.com/pet.asp?uaid=MONT.A379085. Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Carl knows how tempting it may be to feel brokenhearted about Baby's situation and prospects. But she doesn't feel that way. She can't.