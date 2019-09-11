Angela Kinsey might be most known for playing cat-loving Angela Martin on “The Office,” and turns out, she is a pet lover in real life, too. At home, she has two cats (Snickers and Oreo) and two dogs (Biscuit and Buster). In this episode of “My Pet Tale,” she says she knew immediately that her rescue pets were part of her family.

“Biscuit was in a cage with a bunch of animals that were part of a big rescue from an abusive situation and she was sort of sitting quietly in the corner, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, come here! Come here! Come here!’” she said. “You just know right away.”

Kinsey said she talks to her pets all the time.

“I talk to Oreo kinda cool like, ‘What’s up Oreo? How’s it going? I’m good, you don’t need to come over here. If you wanna come over here you can. What’s happening?’ And to Snickers, I’m like, ‘Hello Snickers!’”

She has partnered with Royal Canin for “Take Your Cat to The Vet Day” to raise awareness about the importance of preventive veterinary care for cats. She’s urging people to take their cats to the vet.

“Cats are more kind of, like, loners, right? They do a lot of self care. So a lot of times we don't know when they're not feeling well. And it's really important to bring your cat to the vet for a yearly checkup.”

Kinsey wants all of her pets to have a long, healthy life.

“Pets make your life better because it’s just unconditional love,” she said. “I mean, you have to work a little harder with your cats, but I kinda respect that … And I think they just fill out your home.”

Angela Kinsey poses with a few kittens from the Monmouth County SPCA.

For more episodes of "My Pet Tale," click here.