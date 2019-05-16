Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 16, 2019, 2:11 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Andrew Pinzler

As you may have heard, TODAY's puppy with a purpose, Sunny, has landed a new job as NBC's "Stanley Pup" correspondent for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. To celebrate, TODAY Digital has partnered with NBC Sports to create an exclusive Snapchat lens that lets your pup be the "Stanley Pup" correspondent!

Sunny, the real Stanley Pup, demos our new Snapchat lens

If you are reading this on your phone, you can unlock the TODAY Stanley Pup lens by clicking here.

If you are reading this on a desktop or laptop computer:

Open Snapchat on your phone. Point your Snapchat camera at the yellow Snapcode image at the top of the article. Scan the image on the screen (press and hold your thumb over the Snapcode). A pop-up box will appear to unlock the lens. Have fun!

Once you have unlocked the lens, point the camera at your dog and then you can tap the screen to change which team you (and your dog) is supporting. The choices are the four teams in the NHL conference finals: the Blues, Bruins, Sharks or Hurricanes. Or choose from Team NBC Sports or Team TODAY!

To be clear, this lens only works on dogs and does not work on human faces.

Don’t use Snapchat? Well, there are many people who use the app for its lenses, filters and stickers and then post the images to other social media platforms.

Right after taking a picture or video, just download it to your device's camera roll by tapping the bottom icon that looks like a downward-facing arrow. (If the content is not being saved to your camera roll, go to your personal settings within Snapchat and tap on "Memories" and then "Save To.” Make sure you select either "Camera Roll Only" or "Memories and Camera Roll.")

Once it is in your camera roll, you can share the photos and videos to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram as usual!

To download Snapchat, click here and install it on your phone now.

And if you want to learn how to create your own Snapchat lens, click here to learn about Lens Studio.

(NBCUniversal is an investor in Snapchat.)