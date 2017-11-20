Norman the Scooter Dog on the mend after cancer treatment

Norman the Scooter Dog, who has set Guinness World Records and once showed off his moves on TODAY, has been able to get life-saving cancer treatment thanks to the generosity of strangers.

Norman, a 7-year-old Briard (French sheepdog), has captivated people by his ability to ride a scooter and a bicycle like a human, which he first showed off on "The Late Show With David Letterman" in 2011.

The lovable pooch was diagnosed in June with Stage 4 lymphoma after owner Karen Cobb noticed swollen lymph nodes on his chin and one of his rear legs.

Lymphoma in dogs can result in death in just two to eight weeks in some cases, making it urgent that Norman get treated immediately with chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his treatment.

"Norman has so many more years of joy to give,'' the page reads. "This dog loves life and lives to make others happy. It is hard to imagine not doing everything humanly possible to save his life."