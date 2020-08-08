Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra introduce their adorable new rescue dog Panda

The Jonas-Chopra gang just got bigger!

By Alexander Kacala

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have a new addition to their growing family!

The famous couple took to Instagram on Saturday to announce their bundle of joy: an adorable husky-Australian shepherd named Panda!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDoszLHD9_H

"Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!! ❤️😍❤️🐼❤️🐶," Chopra captioned a gallery of photos.

She also revealed that her pup Diana "wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work! 😂😉."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDoi81Enmvu

Jonas shared the same pics to his account as well, adding, "Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love ❤️."

Panda joins Diana and German Shepherd Gino. The couple posted photos and videos of their new puppy on their other dogs' Instagrams, but Panda already has his own account himself.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDov8u1Hp-D

"Waiting for fam to introduce me to the world... until then I’ll just lie here," the caption reads for his first post, paired with a pic of the husky gladly enjoying a glorious nap.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDove8pn40t

Another photo shows off Panda's gorgeous different colored eyes. The caption reads, "Ssup World!? The name is Panda... Panda Chopra Jonas 😎."

Welcome to the family, Panda!

Alexander Kacala