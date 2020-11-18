National Zoo is asking the public to help name giant panda cub

The Smithsonian's National Zoo's panda cub is finally getting a name, and you can help pick it.

After welcoming the male panda on Aug. 21, the Washington, D.C., zoo is asking animal lovers to vote on a name for their fluffy new addition.

The zoo has come up with four options for the little guy: Fu Zai (Mandarin for "prosperous boy"), Xiao Qi ji (Mandarin for "little miracle"), Xing Fu (Mandarin for "happy and prosperous") and Zai Zai (Mandarin nickname for a boy).

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

You can vote for your favorite name once per day between now and Friday. The name with the most votes will be announced Monday.

"The birth of this cub, and watching him grow, has offered the world a much-needed moment of joy during the pandemic," the zoo shared on its website. "The possible names — chosen by the Zoo and Chinese partners who strive to conserve this beloved bear — reflect the happiness we share for this cub."

Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old female giant panda at the National Zoo, became the oldest giant panda to give birth in the United States when she welcomed her cub over the summer. Veterinarians inseminated Mei Xiang with five-year-old frozen semen from her mate, Tian Tian, making her the first panda in the country to give birth after using frozen semen.

When the cub was born, many viewers got bumped off the livestream due to overwhelming interest.

“Something like this is kind of a miracle for us,” National Zoo director Steve Monfort said at the time. “It lifts the spirits of my team and the whole world.”

During a TODAY segment on Wednesday morning, the show's co-anchors weighed in on which panda names they like best.

"I'm really between Zai Zai and Fu Zai," Savannah Guthrie said.

Hoda Kotb felt pretty confident about her pick, saying, "I think Zai Zai might get it just 'cause it's got a ring to it."

The unnamed panda, who had his first complete veterinary examination in September, weighed 9.2 pounds and measured 21.26 inches from nose to tail as of Nov. 9, according to the zoo.

Carson Daly had some comedic words of advice for any well-wishers hoping to send the cub a gift.

"If you're gonna get it a onesie, maybe get it three months down the line when it's 180 pounds so it has something to wear later," he said.