Jan. 22, 2019, 2:50 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

TODAY's Natalie Morales just made her family a little bigger!

Natalie, her husband, Joe, and sons, Luke and Josh, opened their home to another rescue dog — a sweet-eyed fuzzball named Obi.

And from what we can tell, her job (and enduring devotion to rescue animals) had a whole lot to do with it.

Natalie posted a love-at-first-sight photo of herself last week snuggling the perky-eared pup on the "Access Hollywood Live" set — noting to Joe that she really wanted to bring him home.

Little Obi caught Natalie's eye during a Puppy Bowl segment on the show and scored a total touchdown in Natalie's heart.

Then on Sunday, she revealed the big news in a photo taken at Paw Works (where she's a celebrity ambassador).

Natalie posed with Joe, Josh, Luke and Obi, who was named by Luke — as she explained in a Facebook post — after Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi!

The little guy fits right in, nestling into Josh's chest and balancing on his palm.

Natalie's a lifelong animal lover, noting on her social media posts that "rescue" is her favorite breed. She's even posted a childhood picture of herself with the family pet, grinning and gaptoothed.

We hope to soon find out how newcomer Obi meshes with the family's older dog, Zara, who is also a rescue Natalie met on TODAY. Back in 2011, Zara appeared on the show as part of an adoption segment and found her fur-ever home with the Morales clan shortly after.

Hugs to all members of the Morales family, including the fuzziest ones!