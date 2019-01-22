Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

TODAY's Natalie Morales just made her family a little bigger!

Natalie, her husband, Joe, and sons, Luke and Josh, opened their home to another rescue dog a sweet-eyed fuzzball named Obi.

And from what we can tell, her job (and enduring devotion to rescue animals) had a whole lot to do with it.

Natalie posted a love-at-first-sight photo of herself last week snuggling the perky-eared pup on the "Access Hollywood Live" set noting to Joe that she really wanted to bring him home.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BstCPEFn2zu

Little Obi caught Natalie's eye during a Puppy Bowl segment on the show and scored a total touchdown in Natalie's heart.

Then on Sunday, she revealed the big news in a photo taken at Paw Works (where she's a celebrity ambassador).

Natalie posed with Joe, Josh, Luke and Obi, who was named by Luke as she explained in a Facebook post after Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bs64PHdHcjD

The little guy fits right in, nestling into Josh's chest and balancing on his palm.

Natalie's a lifelong animal lover, noting on her social media posts that "rescue" is her favorite breed. She's even posted a childhood picture of herself with the family pet, grinning and gaptoothed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnjfU3Flm-a

We hope to soon find out how newcomer Obi meshes with the family's older dog, Zara, who is also a rescue Natalie met on TODAY. Back in 2011, Zara appeared on the show as part of an adoption segment and found her fur-ever home with the Morales clan shortly after.

Hugs to all members of the Morales family, including the fuzziest ones!

If Natalie Morales could read one mind, it would be her dog’s

Feb. 19, 201601:51
Randee Dawn