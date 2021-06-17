How NASCAR star Kyle Busch will raise awareness for pet adoption during race

A two-time NASCAR Cup Series champ is now championing rescue dogs.

When Kyle Busch takes the wheel of his No. 18 Toyota Camry at this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville, Tennessee, the car will be rocking a paint scheme featuring shelter dogs.

On Sunday, Kyle Busch will race in this car in Nashville for the NASCAR Cup Series to help shine a spotlight on adoptable dogs. John Basher / Courtesy of Pedigree Foundation

His pit box is also going to the dogs, with life-size cutouts of his honorary pit crew, including — yes — a pit bull and other adoptable pups from Nashville’s Williamson County Animal Center, the Nashville Humane Association and the Humane Society of Charlotte in North Carolina. (Busch lives just north of the city, which is home to the NASCAR Hall of Fame and a headquarters.)

“I’m a dog lover,” Busch, 36, told TODAY. “I’ve had pets my whole life.”

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (pictured in 2020), wants to see an end to pet homelessness. Matthew T. Thacker / Courtesy of Pedigree

It’s a love he hopes inspires fans to adopt the dogs featured on his car and cutouts. Through a collaboration with Mars Petcare’s Better Cities for Pets Program and Pedigree Foundation, adoption fees for pets at the three participating shelters will be waived this weekend.

“Anybody that’s a dog lover, we'd love to be able to have them help support our cause in ending pet homelessness. So anybody that has the opportunity to go to one of the shelters from June 18th through the 20th can adopt any pet for no adoption fees,” he said. “Hopefully they take us up on it.”

Busch on Wednesday visited the Humane Society of Charlotte to meet some of the dogs waiting for forever homes, including a couple that modeled for cutouts. He particularly bonded with a Carolina dog mix named Bilbo Waggins, a gentle soul who loved having his ears rubbed by the race car driver.

Kyle Busch enjoys time with Bilbo Waggins at the Humane Society of Charlotte. Courtesy of Pedigree Foundation

“I was able to go down there for a really cool visit and spend time with some of the animals there at the shelter,” he said. “We were feeding them treats and getting them to just kind of chill out with us.”

Busch said his own dog Piper is a fun part of his family, which includes his wife, Samantha, and their 6-year-old son, Brexton. The 2-year-old “double doodle” (offspring of a goldendoodle and labradoodle) travels with the family to race weekends.

“She’s very, very sweet. Early on, she was very rambunctious and tore up some of my wife’s shoes, but lately she’s been super fun,” he said. “It’s nice to have her at the racetrack when I come back from a bad day.”

Ultimately, it’s pretty clear that regardless of Sunday’s race results, the biggest winners will be shelter dogs.

Life-size cutouts of shelter dogs will sit atop Kyle Busch's pit box at the Nashville Superspeedway this Sunday. John Basher / Courtesy of Pedigree Foundation

Emily Cook, marketing and communications manager for the Humane Society of Charlotte, said both the staff and the dogs enjoyed meeting Busch and his sponsors on Wednesday. She’s impressed by his passion for pets and grateful for his support.

“How cool is it anytime to meet a professional athlete, right? But it's also really fun for us to see who out in the community, out in the world, really loves animals the same as we do, and that was very evident when we met Kyle yesterday,” Cook told TODAY. “He was telling us stories about his childhood pets and we were just talking back and forth and it was such a great experience really for all of us there.”

Had a very special guest at the shelter today! Big thanks to @KyleBusch, @JoeGibbsRacing and the @PedigreeFound! pic.twitter.com/Djarcp67t4 — Humane Society of Charlotte (@humanecharlotte) June 16, 2021

She hopes many of the dogs find loving homes this weekend thanks to Busch’s efforts — including Bilbo Waggins, who kept stopping for more snuggles as she led him back to his kennel after Busch’s visit.

“We'd love nothing more than to have empty kennels at our shelter, of course, but we know that there are always going to be animals that need our help — that need our love and need our resources,” she said. “And so that's what we're here to do for them.”

