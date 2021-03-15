A NASCAR racer is revving up support for animal rescue.

Alex Bowman, a stock car racing driver who competes full time in the NASCAR Cup Series, kicked off the season yesterday at Arizona’s Phoenix Raceway by driving a car with a paint scheme honoring the nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society.

“Their goal is to end kill shelters and to ‘save them all,’” Bowman, 27, told TODAY. “There’s a lot of animals that are in need of homes and I have a rescue dog named Roscoe, so it’s something I’m really passionate about.”

Throughout the season, Ally Financial will make a $1,000 donation to a Best Friends-affiliated shelter in each city that hosts a NASCAR Cup race — which Bowman will personally match. So both the company and the driver will be donating $33,000 this season.

The first recipient is Halo Animal Rescue in Avondale, Arizona. Bowman grew up in Tucson and considers Phoenix Raceway his home track, so he’s happy the series started in Arizona, where he finished 13th.