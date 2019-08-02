Salvador Dolly might seem like an odd name for a dog, but once you see this 5-week-old pup, you will understand why the name fits.

The resemblance is uncanny! Getty Images, Hearts and Bones Rescue

Salvador Dolly was born to a brown shepherd mom and an unknown dad, sporting a jet-black handlebar mustache coming out of either side of her tiny black-and-white nose.

The mustachioed puppy went viral after Hearts & Bones Rescue, which is jointly based in Salvador Dolly’s city of birth, Dallas, and New York City, posted a picture of her on Facebook on July 26 after rescuing her and her family via Dallas Animal Services.

The team at Hearts and Bones in Dallas went above and beyond for Dolly. Hearts and Bones Rescue

Dolly, who has 10 siblings, was named after Salvador Dali, the Spanish surrealist painter known for his own trademark handlebar mustache. Hearts & Bones found a family to take Dolly, her litter mates and their mom until they are old enough to be transported to New York for adoption.

Whitney Fang, a co-founder of Hearts & Bones who is currently watching the family before they are moved to their foster home, told TODAY “they are growing quite a bit! Salvador Dolly is actually very feisty.”

Detailing the changes that take place when puppies are very little, she mentioned that “once they start growing and walking and running around, you start to learn their personalities a little bit.”

There are many people interested in adopting Dolly, but they are going to have to wait.

“As you can imagine, we actually don’t have her posted on our website right now, simply because she is too young, so she’s not available to adopt right now,” said Fang, who noted the nonprofit has received applications from “all over the U.S., even abroad.”

This mama pooch is very happy to be staying with her pups. Hearts and Bones Rescue

Hearts & Bones is sharing the story of Dolly and her family to raise awareness of adoption and fostering. Fang said that “we wanted to use this as an opportunity to promote adoption more generally.

“There are shelters all over the U.S., shelters abroad, and, you know, go to your local shelter and find your forever friend,” she continued. “Even if you can’t adopt, there are plenty of ways you can contribute: You can volunteer at the shelter, you can volunteer at your local rescue, you can donate, you can give your time. There are a lot of things you can still do to help the overall animal welfare community.”

You can keep track of Dolly's journey by following Hearts and Bones Rescue on Instagram.