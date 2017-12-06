The most popular dog names of 2017 are...

For boy dogs, Max is No. 1 for the second year in a row. And for the girls? It's another repeat from Rover's 2016 report with Bella.

Here's a look at the most popular pooch names on the male and female lists:

Top 10 male dog names

Max Charlie (one of our personal favorites!) Cooper Buddy Jack Rocky Oliver Bear Duke Tucker

TODAY's very own Puppy With a Purpose has a popular name. "Charlie" made Rover.com's 2017 list. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Top 10 female dog names

Bella Lucy Daisy Luna Lola Sadie Molly Maggie Bailey Sophie

Don't see your dog's name? Head on over to Rover.com to see the full roundups. And if you still don't find your pup, take heart — just like Kathie Lee Gifford did when she looked over the lists on TODAY Wednesday.

Her Maltipoo's name is Bambino, and as far as she's concerned, there's a good reason his name wasn't there: "There's only one Bambino in the whole world."

