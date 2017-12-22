City scraps pit bull ban, and dog lovers celebrate 'huge victory'

The latest from TODAY Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Pit bulls in Montreal no longer need to be muzzled. And shelters can resume adopting out blocky-headed dogs to city residents.

As of Wednesday, a controversial bylaw targeting pit bulls is no longer in effect.

"We're very happy," Alanna Devine, the Montreal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' director of animal advocacy, told TODAY. "It's certainly a huge victory."

A little over a year ago, Montreal enacted its anti-pit bull bylaw in the wake of a fatal dog attack. Pit bull owners living in the city at the time of the law going into effect had to muzzle their dogs in public, pass a criminal background check and purchase a special permit. No new pits were permitted in the city. Law enforcement could seize dogs believed to be out of compliance; the law initially allowed those dogs to be euthanized but the Montreal SPCA successfully sued to strike down that provision.

The law applied to Staffordshire bull terriers, American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers, mixed-breed dogs and "any dog that presents characteristics of one of those breeds."

Then-Mayor Denis Coderre pushed for the measure, over the objections of animal advocates and others who argued that so-called breed-specific legislation like this is ineffective at promoting public safety while inflicting tremendous hardship on dogs, families, animal shelters and government agencies charged with enforcement, among others.

Montreal artist Jean Labourdette painted this mural on the wall of the Montreal SPCA's building to show his love for dogs and his opposition to the city's pit bull ban. Courtesy of Jean Labourdette

As the ban was being debated and protested, then enacted, Montreal artist Jean Labourdette created two murals showing his love for pitties, and his disapproval of the law. One of those murals was painted on the wall of the Montreal SPCA.

“There is a huge proportion of pit bull type dogs who are just good dogs and millions and millions of them who haven’t hurt someone and never will,” Labourdette told Global News.

Many Montrealers with good dogs of their own struggled with the new regime, not in small part because the city's implementation of the bylaw was widely seen as confusing and clumsy.

The Montreal SPCA stopped adopting out medium- and large-sized dogs to families in the city; instead, dogs 10 kilograms — around 22 pounds — or larger were available for adoption just to those living outside Montreal and to rescue groups and other shelters in other areas.