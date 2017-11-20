Texas photographer Anna Angenend has released several photo series based around parenting her daughter, Mia, 5. But in her latest series, Mia has a co-star, Angenend's rescue dog, Lucy.

Angenend and her husband, Ryan, adopted Lucy in the summer of 2016, when Mia began asking for a puppy. After walking into their local pet rescue center, the couple decided on puppy who was estimated to be 4 months old, had overcome a parvovirus infection, and had been found wandering the streets of San Antonio.

Anna Angenend / Anna Angenend Photography

Anna Angenend / Anna Angenend Photography

"When Mia held Lucy for the first time, we knew she was meant to be ours," said Angenend.

She created her new photo series, "Our Life with Lucy," both to show her daughter's bond with the pup and to encourage others to consider adopting shelter pets.

Anna Angenend / Anna Angenend Photography

The series shows Mia and Lucy on a variety of adventures together — playing dress up, baking in the kitchen and indulging in a bubble bath to name a few.

Anna Angenend / Anna Angenend Photography

Anna Angenend / Anna Angenend Photography

"Lucy and Mia are best friends, and I wanted to show the world what a wonderful addition to the family a rescue dog can be," Angenend told TODAY. "I feel like Lucy is extra special, since she is just a little pup from the streets who was abandoned and fighting parvo before she became the favorite child in our home."

Angenend says although training a puppy and getting used to being a first-time dog owner brought about some challenges, she wouldn't trade Lucy for the world.

Anna Angenend / Anna Angenend Photography

Anna Angenend / Anna Angenend Photography

"After a couple of months, it seemed strange to remember our life pre-dog days," said Angenend.

"There are so many pups waiting to find a forever home. It might seem like we are helping them when we adopt them, and we are, but mostly they will help us."