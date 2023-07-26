Miranda Lambert is grieving the death of one of her dogs.

The “Heart Like Mine” singer revealed July 25 on Instagram that her dog Thelma had died.

Lambert noted that Thelma was one of two Great Pyrenees dogs she adopted in 2016 to keep tabs on her farm near Nashville. Her other dog's name is Louise.

“The Kitties , chickens and mini horses needed to be looked after and these 2 girls have done that since the day we brought them home,” she captioned a series of photos and a video with Thelma. "They rode on my bus all the way from Dallas to Nashville and on that 10 hour drive I fell in love with them.”

Lambert revealed that Thelma died after a life of service and dedication.

“Yesterday we had to say goodbye to our sweet Thelma,” she wrote. “She spent her days lounging in the barn and her nights keeping watch over all of us. She lived the last 8 years with no fences, just freedom to do what she did best. Love and protect. I loved her with all my heart. 💙”

The country star, who founded the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 “to ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home,” also said Louise no longer works the farm and reflected on the pain of losing a pet.

“It hurts so bad to say goodbye to these sweet companions but their love is always worth it,” she wrote.

“How lucky are we do get to have friends like Thelma. I am so proud to have been part of her story. Thank you to my friends and farm managers Julia and Tommy for taking such good care of her and everyone of my fur babies and loving them like they are your own. We all miss you Telm Telm 💔Y’all don’t forget , love a shelter pet.”

Lambert’s post resonated with her followers.

“We love you + Thelma! Team MuttNation is thinking of you,” MuttNation wrote.

“Everyone thinks they have the best dog, and no one is wrong,” one person wrote.

“I’m so very sorry!!!” commented Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman.

“It is SO hard! But so worth it. Thank you so much for giving Thelma such a wonderful life,” another fan commented.