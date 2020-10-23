Miranda Lambert pens heartbreaking tribute to her late rescue dog, Waylon

Dog mom and country star Miranda Lambert is mourning the loss of one of her beloved rescue dogs.

Lambert wrote a sweet tribute to the late dog, named Waylon, on her social media accounts on Thursday night.

"Today I lost one of my best friends. My old pal Waylon," she wrote next to a slideshow of pictures of the golden retriever.

"I found him and his sister on the side of the road in Oklahoma in January 2008," she explained. "They were abandoned, starving and freezing nearly to death."

Lambert said she named the pups after Jessi Colter and Waylon Jennings, who she and her mom had been listening to when they pulled over to pick up the dogs.

"I took them straight to the vet and she told me that the little boy was not doing too well (malnourished and dehydrated ) because whatever they had found to eat while they were homeless, he always let her eat first. He did that nearly his whole life," Lambert wrote. "(The vet) said he probably wouldn’t make it but he did. For almost 13 years."

"He was a rock in our family and always held down the fort," Lambert added. "He lived his life with no fences. The way we all want to live."

She went on to say she and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are heartbroken but thankful for the years they had together.

“Dogs change your life,” she wrote. “The bond is something that can’t be described unless you have lived it.”

Lambert has long been a proud rescue dog parent, as well as other animals. She regularly shares photos of them on her social media.