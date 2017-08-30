share tweet pin email

Miranda Lambert has long been an animal lover devoted to rescuing dogs, and now, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, there are more pups than ever in need of her help.

And the country music star isn't letting those doggies down!

Thx to some amazing transportation volunteers, we sent over 70 pups to a shelter in OK today. Rigs now rolling into Houston for another load pic.twitter.com/XoQL4aJQ5I — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 30, 2017

The singer, along with her mother, Bev, founded the MuttNation Foundation back in 2009, and now her organization has mobilized to take in stray and stranded pets and move them out of harm's way in Houston.

"Thx to some amazing transportation volunteers, we sent over 70 pups to a shelter in OK today," she wrote alongside a collection of rescue photos on Twitter. "Rigs now rolling into Houston for another load."

On Instagram, the Texas native asked her fans to "continue to send prayers and donations" to keep those rigs rolling.

Some of the buses even feature her face on the side of them, but for the hit maker, this mission isn't about her. She's in it for the thousands of displaced animals who need a shelter.

And sometimes that shelter is right by her side.

On Tuesday, Lambert shared a shot of a dog with a half dozen puppies that were born just hours earlier. She referred to the bunch as her "roommates" — at least for the night.

According to MuttNation, there are many ways her fans can help them help the dogs.

