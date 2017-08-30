Pets & Animals

Miranda Lambert helps rescue more than 70 dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey

TODAY

Miranda Lambert has long been an animal lover devoted to rescuing dogs, and now, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, there are more pups than ever in need of her help.

And the country music star isn't letting those doggies down!

The singer, along with her mother, Bev, founded the MuttNation Foundation back in 2009, and now her organization has mobilized to take in stray and stranded pets and move them out of harm's way in Houston.

"Thx to some amazing transportation volunteers, we sent over 70 pups to a shelter in OK today," she wrote alongside a collection of rescue photos on Twitter. "Rigs now rolling into Houston for another load."

On Instagram, the Texas native asked her fans to "continue to send prayers and donations" to keep those rigs rolling.

Some of the buses even feature her face on the side of them, but for the hit maker, this mission isn't about her. She's in it for the thousands of displaced animals who need a shelter.

And sometimes that shelter is right by her side.

On Tuesday, Lambert shared a shot of a dog with a half dozen puppies that were born just hours earlier. She referred to the bunch as her "roommates" — at least for the night.

According to MuttNation, there are many ways her fans can help them help the dogs.

MuttNation Fans, #HurricaneHarvey update....here's how you can help!!! We need supplies to keep these pets healthy and happy once they have been taken out of the Houston area. *Paper Towels *Clorox Wipes *Dog toys *Dog Treats *Cat Litter *Cat Toys *Cat Treats *Bath Towels *Fleece Blankets We have a couple of drop off locations. Supplies can be dropped off at The Pink Pistol, 144 E North, Lindale, TX 75771 and in Tulsa, OK at Humane Society of Tulsa, 6232 E 60th Street, Tulsa, 74135. Animalia has been added...they are taking donations M-F 7-7, Sat 9-2, they are also taking checks which can be left inside with their great staff. Their address is 1973 New Highway 97 West, Franklin, TN 37064. Please know that cash donations are also appreciated so that we can purchase any other needed supplies! Link to donate in bio! If you'd like to order from Amazon, our Wish List can be found on our Facebook page! We appreciate your support!! Please continue to #PrayForTexas! 💗🐶💗🐶

A post shared by @muttnationfoundation on

Read more to find out how you can help all of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

