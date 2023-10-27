Minnesota governor details with texts and photos how his dog locked himself in a bedroom

The governor’s office has gone to the dogs. The Minnesota governor’s office, that is.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently kept his constituents — and anyone else with an X account — aware of a situation that developed when his dog, Scout, accidentally locked himself in a bedroom.

“Texts from my wife. This damn dog,” Walz, who was traveling at the time of the incident, captioned a screenshot of a few messages from his wife, Gwen, explaining what exactly happened.

“Scout locked himself in our bedroom somehow,” she wrote. “There is no key etc. I am going to head home in a little bit.”

“They are going to have to try to go in through a window,” she continued. “They are getting ladders.”

The governor then added some follow-up, including a photo of two workers from the state spotting a third on the top of a ladder outside of the window in question.

“Situation update,” Walz captioned the picture.

Walz also included a third post, which featured an adorable picture of Scout peeking through an open door with his mouth slightly open.

“Free at last!” he wrote.

"One of the windows was unlocked, so they were able to go through there and then let him out," Walz told TODAY.com in a phone interview Oct. 27 about the workers who rescued Scout. "So from beginning to end, it was about an hour.

"He was unhappy about it. But he was laying in comfort, sleeping on the bed the whole time. So he's out, pretty happy and we've taken the lock off the door to not repeat it."

The Walz family were fortunate in that there was no serious damage to the bedroom, with Walz noting there were "a couple scratches by the door."

The governor said Scout is adept at opening doors.

"So what he did was, he was just letting himself out, so (he's) going to shut the door," he said. "But he accidentally bumped a lock and it twisted. But, no, so (he) just had a little bit of nail scratch by the door. But otherwise, I think he just laid on the bed and cried because he wanted out."

This is also not the first time Scout, a black Lab mix, has pulled off a stunt of this ilk, either. In 2020, he ate Walz's glasses before Walz went out to meet the press during a COVID briefing.

Despite Scout causing a bit of mayhem, Walz gushes about him.

"He's a great dog," he said.

In September 2019, Walz announced he had adopted Scout, then 3 months old, as part of a promise he made to his and Gwen’s son, Gus, that they would get a dog if Walz won the election to become governor.

“Politicians make a lot of promises on the campaign trail, but none bigger than one I made to my kids. I’m excited to announce that Minnesota has a new First Dog and more importantly, I fulfilled my commitment to get my son a dog if I was elected Governor,” he said at the time.

"I’m proud that Minnesota’s First Dog is a rescue dog, and I hope Scout — who has been a very good boy — serves as reminder for Minnesotans that there are a lot of pups waiting to be adopted.”

Despite what happened in the bedroom and the glasses incident, Walz continues to stand by his love for pooches.

"It's nice to have dogs around. We probably don't deserve them," he told TODAY.com.