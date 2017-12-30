Merriam-Webster tweets one word, starts a puppy-loving movement

The latest from TODAY Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Early Wednesday morning, the team behind Merriam-Webster — the online dictionary — tweeted a word to watch in the new year. And it’s a word they’ve been watching for quite some time: "Doggos."

The tweet included a link to their “Words We’re Watching” webpage, dedicated to the often-used and little understood term.

Merriam-Webster relies on common word usage to define any dictionary-worthy expression; so, beginning in 2016, “doggos” came to mean “good dogs.”

And judging by the social media response to their article, doggos isn’t used lightly. The catchy term carries all the sweet love dog owners share with an adorably furry friend.

Followers responded to the Merriam-Webster tweet with photos of doggos in all shapes and sizes.

Good word. Good dogs, all of them. pic.twitter.com/OItR31LHzV — shanoreily (@shanoreily) December 27, 2017

This is Pfizer the corgi. Look at how hard he's trying to be good so you'll praise him, too! pic.twitter.com/nAy8AJzRM6 — Nadja (@nekowaif) December 28, 2017

Here’s our doggo in a rare Alabama snow. pic.twitter.com/iXzA4kWVKE — Ann Sargent (@annsarg) December 27, 2017

Good dogs everywhere suddenly longed for the dictionary's tweet of approval and Merriam-Webster happily granted each request by responding to every delightful photo.

Oh no, now our mentions are full of good boys and girls. Whatever shall we do except love every one. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 27, 2017

Despite the authority's willingness to adopt new meanings, Merriam-Webster also explained the word’s meaning through the decades.

“Doggo has its origins not with good puppers, but with late 19th-century slang,” they noted on the webpage. “To lie doggo was to stay hidden or to keep secret: to fly under the radar.”

Merriam-Webster explained that the phrase “lie doggo” became popular with the “serial fiction of the 20th century (particularly in stories of war, espionage, or detective work)” and implied a measure of secrecy or dormancy, perhaps in reference to a dog’s light sleep.

Over the past two years, “lie doggo” came back as “doggo” and a loud, barking love replaced its formerly serious connotation. Doggos today sneak only into the hearts and lives of families everywhere.

Merriam-Webster has not yet initiated doggo as an official word with this meaning but puppy eyes everywhere are calling for a second look.