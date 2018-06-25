Meet Zsa Zsa, the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog contest

"I knew she was definitely up for winning," said owner Megan Brainard, who brought Zsa Zsa (named after actress Zsa Zsa Gabor) to the TODAY studio Monday. She also revealed that kids often give the dog's great big tongue a "shake," as if it was a fifth paw.

Fellow owner Jesse Larson described Zsa Zsa's personality in one word: "Messy."

Zsa Zsa the ugly dog met the TODAY anchors while visiting the set with her owners on Monday. There was some shaking of the tongue. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Brainard found Zsa Zsa on PetFinder.com after an organization had rescued her from a puppy mill. She drove the bulldog over 30 hours from her home in Anoka, Minnesota to ensure the hefty beauty made it into the competition. She and Zsa Zsa won $1,500 for their efforts.

Last year's winner, a 3-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha, was a foster from the Dogwood Animal Rescue Group, and many previous winners have been rescues.

World's Ugliest Dog, 2017: Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, stopped by the 2018 contest to hand over her crown. Getty Images

So what were judges looking for? An overall ugly look, for sure, maybe some crazy hair and teeth. A lolling tongue was a definite plus, and Scamp, who came in 2nd place, even got points for being a little stinky.

Megan Brainard (on right) with Zsa Zsa, the winner of the 2018 Worlds Ugliest Dog Contest stands with 2nd place winner Scamp and Scamp's owner Yvonne Morones on June 23. EPA

But Zsa Zsa, owner of that enormous tongue, crooked teeth and pink manicure (!) won the day in the end.

Just paws to reflect on that!

