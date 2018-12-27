Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Sniffles is a dog with no nose on a mission to find a home.

On Dec. 19, the pooch was taken in by the nonprofit Poodle and Pooch Rescue in Orlando, Florida. Michelle Wacker, medical director at Poodle and Pooch Rescue, believes Sniffles is probably 12 years old.

“He’s very laid back, but he gets these random bursts of energy,” Wacker told TODAY. And, in the ultimate irony, she added, “He gives Eskimo kisses.”

Sniffles is in foster care, but may very well find a home very soon, after having been through quite a rough experience.

The pooch originally hails from Puerto Rico, where he was a stray who lost his nose after being attacked by a group of dogs in 2017, according to Wacker. While in Puerto Rico, an organization raised enough money for the pooch to undergo facial surgery.

Sniffles, who at one point was known as Otto, was then adopted in Florida. But that wouldn't last. He escaped multiple times and was discovered as a stray earlier this month by Florida’s Orange County Animal Services, which turned him over to Poodle and Pooch Rescue.

Wacker said she thinks Sniffles is a mixed breed, adding, “He could have 12 breeds in him.”

“He’s drawn to kids,” Wacker said. “He’s fine with small dogs and cats,” while noting that his experience being attacked has made him nervous around bigger dogs.

Though, she added, Sniffles “is coming out of his shell and he’s becoming very friendly and outgoing.”

It sounds like Sniffles, who is currently living with a foster parent, will find a home, too. “We’ve got 100 applications to adopt him,” Wacker says. People from all over the country have expressed interest.

While it may be nice that so many people have come forward to take him in, Wacker would like to remind everyone that they should consider adopting the facility’s other animals to ensure they don’t get put down.

Wacker also hopes Sniffles’ story can spur people to help other dogs.

“This boy, we hope, can be an ambassador to special needs dogs who are right now sitting at animal control, waiting for help from our rescue group and others throughout the country,” she said.