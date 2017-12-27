Instagram-famous 'hugging dog' and owner homeless after Christmas fire

The latest from TODAY Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Louboutina the hugging dog is known for spreading cheer, but now it's her turn to ask for help.

Her owner Cesar Fernandez recently revealed that there was a fire at their New York City apartment on Christmas Day.

"We lost everything today but we are safe," Fernandez wrote on Instagram. "We will always try to bring a smile to our page, but this time we need your hugs and prayers."

The fire, in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, happened on the top floor of the apartment building on Monday afternoon. Two people had minor injuries, NBC New York reported.