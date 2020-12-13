Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, are mourning the loss of their beloved dog, Giggy.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared the tragic news on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 12, posting a slideshow of photos of her pup alongside a touching tribute to him in the caption.

“We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning,” she wrote. “He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too.”

She continued, explaining, “Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible.”

Lisa Vanderpump and Giggy the Pom on May 22, 2013. Amanda Edwards / WireImage

“He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful,” she added. “Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you. - Ken & Lisa.”

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments with their condolences to the couple for their loss.

“Giggy was the First Dog of Bravo,” Andy Cohen wrote. “Truly love at first sight for the cutest pup we’d ever seen. RIP beautiful Gigolo.”

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney-Schwartz wrote, “Rip Giggy, you were and will always be iconic!”

A fan wrote, “I don’t normally comment on things for celebrities however my heart breaks for you and I’m so sorry for your loss. Giggy is an absolute icon.”

Vanderpump, 60, and her husband, 63, co-founded The Vanderpump Dog Foundation in 2016 to “help create a better world for dogs,” according to the official website. The couple opened up the Vanderpump Dogs rescue center in Los Angeles the following year in May, which helps rescue abandoned dogs in addition to providing them with medical treatment.

"Ken and I have been fighting for the kind of more humane treatment of dogs worldwide," Vanderpump told E! back in 2017. "One of the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle was really to open a rescue center but we wanted to open a rescue center that wasn't, like, depressing and I know it's like nothing else you've ever seen."

She continued, adding, "...With this space, we want it to have a...feel-good factor about it. All dogs are equal. It doesn't matter whether they're pedigree...so many of these dogs are just waiting for homes."